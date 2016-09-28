Matters of record for Sept. 28, 2016

Sept. 16

Sarah A. Leonzal, 25, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine.

Sept. 26

Margarita A. Brown, 30, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 326 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including counseling; assault on a peace officer, dismissed.

Benjamin W. Johnsen, 30, Superior, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $100 fine, $300 public defender reimbursement and 41 days in local confinement; introducing contraband (drugs) into a jail, lockup or prison facility, dismissed.

Celestial S. Nason, 31, Deer River, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Sept. 27

Bridgette A. Allan, 36, Cloquet, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Logan W. Anding, 19, Sartell, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Kelly J. Blaisdell, 47, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Yvette Bozeman, 52, Duluth, traffic violation - open bottle in possession, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jason M. Carlsness, 33, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50.

Robert W. Christen, 45, Duluth, fleeing from a public officer, fined $50.

Amber D. Featherly, 20, Minong, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Arajay F. Guinn, 30, Duluth, second count of misdemeanor theft (offense date 8/13/13), fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, $50 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia (offense date 7/16/13) and first count of misdemeanor theft (offense date 7/17/13), dismissed.

Steven D. Hendricks, 34, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Taleah M. King, 18, Duluth, first count of disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $50; second count of disturbance - disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Michael S. Laliberte, 21, Duluth, intentionally obstructing a public officer, fined $100.

Nicholas M. Lamerand, 21, Duluth, possession of marijuana in vehicle, fined $150.

Robert J. Lindberg, 66, Duluth, uninsured vehicle (offense date 8/27/13), fined $200.

James T. Lusbourgh, 42, Duluth, illegal use of license plates - not issued to that vehicle, dismissed.

Tyler J. Madill, 20, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Brent L. Martin, 39, Hibbing, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50.

Chad M. McKenna, 34, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tiffany N. Nelson, 31, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions.

Christopher H. Owen, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Xavier J. Petonquot, 21, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Nathan R. Powell, 17, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

David J. Schutte, 31, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $50.

Chad M. Terch, 38, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Abraham C. Thompson, 34, Duluth, inattentive driving, continued for dismissal on six months of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Terry M. Warner, 61, St. Louis Park, Minn., disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Raining A. White, 24, Duluth, intentionally obstructing a public officer, fined $100; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and disturbance - disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jesse T. Wolbeck, 33, St. Cloud, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $75 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; possession of any amount of a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.