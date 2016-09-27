Two arrested on drug charges in Proctor

Two men face multiple felony charges after a search warrant at a Proctor residence allegedly turned up 60 grams of heroin, eight grams of cocaine, two firearms and more than $3,500 in cash.

Chase Donald VanValkenburg, 29, and Anthony Terrell Osborne, 34, of Rochester, Minn., were arrested during the execution of the warrant Thursday at VanValkenburg's home at 703 N. Boundary Ave.

Authorities said they conducted the search after receiving tips about alleged drug sales from the residence. Police said Osborne admitted that the men were conspiring to distribute the controlled substances.

Osborne and VanValkenburg each appeared in State District Court in Duluth on Monday on charges of first- and third-degree sale of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $75,000 for Osborne and $50,000 for VanValkenburg.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Duluth Police Department, Proctor Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.