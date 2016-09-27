Matters of record for Sept. 27, 2016

Sept. 22

Alex B. Granger, 19, Duluth, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $200 prosecution costs.

Brian L. Jurek, 46, Proctor, criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jill R. Koscielniak, 38, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Khalid I. D. Simmons, 20, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct and disturbing the neighborhood, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count.

Sept. 23

Michael T. Allen, 59, Hermantown, uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Garret M. Bates, 30, Mahtowa, receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $1,000 fine ($950 stayed) and two days in local confinement; burglary, dismissed.

John D. Beck, 32, International Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Elise B. Boecker, 18, Lakeville, Minn., use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50; inattentive driving, fined $50.

Robert J. Brown, 42, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Leonard S. Cobb, 34, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Rob L. Hakala, 26, Proctor, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Daletta L. Higgins, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

William J. Holisky II, 64, no city listed, murder, fined $50 and 360 months in prison.

Barrett T. Kapler, 18, Woodbury, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Shana T. Krulc, 29, Grand Rapids, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Timothy A. Kujala, 35, Superior, aiding and abetting burglary, adjudication stayed on four years of probation with conditions including six days in local confinement.

Darren J. LaFave, 28, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

David N. LaFave, 36, Cloquet, possession of marijuana in vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving after revocation, fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent.

Alex W. McLeod, 19, Duluth, use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Eliana N. Nordin, 18, Lynd, Minn., inattentive driving, fined $50.

Emmanuel C. Okoye, 20, Duluth, theft of a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 40 hours of community work service.

Matthew D. Olson, 18, White Bear Lake, Minn., possession or sale of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Jordyn M. Polzin, 19, Brownton, Minn., use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

James N. Purifoy III, 19, Cloquet, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $2,000 fine ($1,900 stayed), Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, 49 days in local confinement and $496 restitution; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Natausha R. Smith, 32, Duluth, misdemeanor theft violations, dismissed.

Garrett M. R. Tyson, 21, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, driving while impaired, underage drinking and driving and underage consumption, dismissed.

James J. Vesel, 42, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Jacob P. Wagner, 20, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Rebecca A. Warren, 34, Moose Lake, no Minnesota registration/no plates, fined $100.

Justin K. Whitaker, 19, Plymouth, Minn., possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

Sept. 26

Nathan M. Baublitz, 34, Proctor, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions; one count of driving after suspension, dismissed.

Jonathan J. Benson, 35, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Teresa L. Bergwall, 34, Duluth, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 60 days of electronic monitoring; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Sara R. Bickel, 18, Burnsville, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Shannon M. Bissell, 33, Carlton, giving a false name to peace officer, dismissed.

Cory S. Dahl, 28, Carlton, using fictitious name/date-of-birth, false statements and/or concealed material fact on driver’s license - fraud, four days in local confinement.

Mitchell A. Hall, 36, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 71 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions; domestic abuse - violation of no contact order, 90 days in local confinement, 71 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - concurrent; domestic assault by strangulation, dismissed.

Trisha L. F. Hammett, 26, Superior, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Claro A. Jurado, 63, Carpentersville, Ill., failure to carry proof of annual (periodic) inspection on vehicle, fined $100.

Juhani U. Kivisto, 58, Reedsburg, Wis., operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years probation with conditions including Victim Impact panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Gail L. Korich, 48, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Ryan M. Pamer, 25, Superior, use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Austin W. Pineda, 22, no city listed, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Joshua A. Schaefer, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 30 days of electronic monitoring (stayed for two years if defendant cooperates with Ignition Interlock Program); driving while under the influence of alcohol and driver involved in accident failed to stop, dismissed.

David K. Storbakken, 33, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.