Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday. (Reuters/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The mayor of Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday called for calm and peace after 16 officers were hurt and police vehicles were damaged overnight during a demonstration against the police shooting of a black man at an apartment complex in the city.

Police Chief Kerr Putney disputed claims made by some protesters that the man killed on Tuesday, 43-year-old Keith Scott, had been unarmed.

"We did find a weapon," he told reporters in Charlotte at a press conference held with Mayor Jennifer Roberts.