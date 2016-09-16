Matters of record for Sept. 16, 2016

Sept. 12

John W. Cooper, 73, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact Panel and 30 days of electronic monitoring; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Sept. 14

Suzette L. Anderson, 51, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 77 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program or counseling; disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, $250 and 77 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - concurrent; assault, dismissed.

Danny D. Armstrong-Miles, 20, no city listed, domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call, one year in local confinement - per each count concurrent; three counts of domestic assault, dismissed.

Ivy V. Chilman, 35, Sebeka, Minn., second count of driving while impaired (offense date 12/21/14), fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 343 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 30 days of electronic monitoring and Victim Impact Panel; three counts of driving while impaired (offense date 12/21/14), dismissed.

Derrick C. Davis Sr., 29, Duluth, first count of domestic assault, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; second count of domestic assault, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions - concurrent; misdemeanor theft, assault and criminal damage to property, dismissed.

David J. Schutte, 31, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and 13 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 35 days in local confinement; obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Terry L. J. Yarbrough, 34, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 332 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; domestic assault by strangulation, dismissed.

Sept. 15

Heather L. Anderson, 32, Duluth, unlicensed program - daycare, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Kaleab A. Asfaw, 19, St. Paul, underage consumption, fined $100.

Timotheus A. Bright, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Therasa F. Brissett, 47, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

Vincent A. Burnham, 38, Superior, contempt of court - willful disobedience to court mandate, fined $500 and 45 days in local confinement, $250 and 38 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

James M. Carlson, 64, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating motorboat under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Rodney V. Cornell, 72, Duluth, passing parked emergency vehicle - two lanes in same direction, fined $50.

Duane R. Daniel, 24, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, three days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; domestic assault, dismissed.

Sarah K. Denny, 23, Duluth, four counts of aiding and abetting controlled substance crime, dismissed.

Stephanie S. S. Farleigh, 32, Hermantown, driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type (offense date 6/27/14), fined $200 and 20 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Rita Felt, 47, Superior, misdemeanor theft violations, fined $350.

Brandon P. J. Halvorson, 25, Cloquet, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $200 court costs.

Jamel E. Hamilton-Cox, 25, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Brian R. Hunt, 60, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Rian L. Johnson, 27, Poplar, child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.

Joseph M. Lamerand, 22, Duluth, two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count; one count of driving after suspension, fined $270; possession of airgun prohibited and possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, dismissed.

Ashley C. Lindemann, 33, Duluth, careless driving (offense date 10/5/14), fined $500 and 60 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; second count of driving after suspension, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions - per each count concurrent; non-emergency stop on freeway and three counts of driving after suspension, dismissed.

Robert E. Linky Jr., 52, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Matthew P. Litchfield, 42, Two Harbors, careless driving, fined $950 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Trevor J. Marmon, 34, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; two counts of domestic assault, dismissed.

Stephanie D. Marpe, 25, Bentonville, Ark., use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Amanda J. Marzolf, 33, Hermantown, misdemeanor theft, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; trespassing - returning to property within one year, 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; one count of misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Colonia A. Moore, 25, Duluth, child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.

Travis J. Morse, 31, Duluth, two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 - per each count.

Samuel J. Nelson, 26, Proctor, criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, fined $100 and 90 days in local confinement; two counts of criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, dismissed.

David W. Norbotten, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $500 and 45 days in local confinement, $300 and 41 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; contempt of court - willful disobedience to court mandate, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $400 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program - concurrent; tampering with a witness, dismissed.

Madeline J. Peterson, 20, Superior, misdemeanor theft violations, dismissed.

Annie J. Sabrowski, 29, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, adjudication stayed one year with conditions including $771 restitution; driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type, fined $150; driving after revocation, dismissed.

Shawn M. Sandlin, 40, Duluth, contempt of court - willful disobedience to court mandate, fined $50 and 60 days in local confinement.

Garrett J. Savoie, 19, Cocoran, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, dismissed.

Megan A. Sigurdson, 19, Eau Claire, Wis., first count of alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $300; second count of alcohol consumption by a minor and two counts of intentionally obstructing a public officer, dismissed.

Kristine L. Thomas, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 6/29/14), 45 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; driving after suspension (offense date 8/7/14), fined $500 and 45 days in local confinement, $250 and 41 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions; driving after revocation (offense date 9/11/14), 45 days in local confinement, 41 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - concurrent; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, uninsured vehicle (offense date 7/17/10), driving after cancellation (offense date 7/17/10), driving after suspension (offense date 2/7/12) and driving after suspension (offense date 7/25/14), dismissed.

Dana J. Willoughby, 44, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Michael L. Wrazidlo, 20, Superior, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.