According to online court records, Brooke Crews is scheduled to change her plea during a hearing on Dec. 11. A notice of the hearing was filed Monday, Nov. 27.

Crews is one of two suspects accused of killing 22-year-old LaFontaine-Greywind and abducting her newborn daughter in August. The other suspect is Crews’ live-in boyfriend, William Hoehn.

They have both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and providing false information to police.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, prosecutor Leah Viste said an amended criminal complaint is not being contemplated, meaning if there is a change of plea it will likely involve the original charges.

Messages left Tuesday for Crews’ attorney, Steven Mottinger, and for Gloria Allred, a high-profile California attorney retained by the LaFontaine-Greywind family, were not returned.

On Oct. 3, Crews’ attorney filed for a mental health evaluation of Crews. Hoehn’s attorney has not done the same for Hoehn.

Mental health documents are sealed, though their contents could determine whether Crews is competent to be held criminally responsible for the crimes.

Crews was arrested on Aug. 24 in the north Fargo apartment she shared with Hoehn, upstairs from the apartment where the LaFontaine-Greywind family lived. Police said Crews was found in possession of a newborn baby girl, alive and healthy, that DNA tests later proved belonged to LaFontaine-Greywind.

Hoehn was arrested later the same day at his place of employment.

LaFontaine-Greywind disappeared on Aug. 19 while eight months pregnant after going upstairs in her apartment building to help Crews with a sewing project. Her body was found eight days later in the Red River. Police said her death was caused by “homicidal violence.”

Hoehn’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 6. It is a hearing where defendants typically let the court know if a case looks like it may be resolved with a plea change or if it is heading to trial.