Accused Duluth meth dealer has major history

Kevin Michael Roban, 35, was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Authorities said he was found in possession of more than 15 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Roban was arrested Nov. 20 after task force agents conducted surveillance at a downtown hotel. He is charged with first-degree sale of a controlled substance — a felony carrying a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Roban has an extensive criminal history, most notably having pleaded guilty in Hennepin County in 2007 to criminal vehicular homicide and 11 counts of criminal vehicular operation causing death.

Court records show that Roban admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at a party before losing control of his car on State Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park in December 2006, crossing a median and colliding with an oncoming car.

Two passengers in other other car, John Everson and Jillian Banks, were killed, and a third suffered serious injuries. A blood draw revealed that Roban was driving at nearly three times the legal limit.

Roban served more than 10 years in prison and is on supervised release in that case. He also has convictions for third-degree burglary, several assaults and other minor crimes.

At the time of his Duluth arrest, Roban also had an active arrest warrant out of Hennepin County, where he faces three fifth-degree drug possession charges.

According to a criminal complaint:

Investigators began conducting surveillance at the Voyageur Lakewalk Inn, 333 E. Superior St., after receiving information that Roban had a "large quantity" of meth and a handgun.

Roban was seen exiting the motel and leaving as a passenger in a car. Officers conducted a traffic stop and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, discovering a loaded revolver in a backpack Roban was earlier seen carrying.

Roban was found to be carrying more than 13 grams of meth, and officers discovered an additional 2 grams in his seat in the car. Investigators said they also recovered money transfers in excess of $1,500 and a digital scale in the vehicle.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Jill Eichenwald set Roban's bail at $50,000. He is due back in court on Dec. 13.