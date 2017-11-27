Ely man allegedly assaulted teen at knifepoint

David Alan Nielsen was charged in court last Wednesday with five felony counts, including kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree assault and threats of violence.

The girl "was hitting, kicking and screaming" during the Nov. 20 incident, said the criminal complaint filed in State District Court in Virginia.

The kidnapping charge includes a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, while two counts of criminal sexual conduct are punishable with up to 30 years in prison and $40,000 fines.

According to the criminal complaint:

Nielsen pulled up to the girl in his Chevrolet Suburban in downtown Ely and offered to drive the girl home after she'd parted ways with a friend at about 4:30 p.m. The girl agreed, but he passed her house and told her he was going to "teach her how to drive."

Nielsen drove the girl to a gravel pit outside town, where he did some doughnuts as the girl told police she sat on his lap. After stopping the vehicle, Nielsen pulled to the top of a mound and told the girl, "let's watch the sunset."

Nielsen made the girl kiss him, she told police, then forced her to lie down on the seat. He proceeded to hold a 6-inch, non-folding knife stamped "U.S." to her throat and told her to "be a good girl," the complaint said. After putting the knife away, he made the girl take off her clothes, before forcibly having vaginal sex "five or six times." When it was over, Nielsen drove the girl home and told her he'd kill her if she told anyone, while also threatening her family and friends.

Upon arriving home around 7:30 p.m., the girl told her mother what happened and went to the local hospital. During interviews with police, the girl described a broken glove box and cracked rear view mirror of the vehicle. She also described how Nielsen allegedly used at least two condoms and disposed of them in a Marlboro cigarette pack before lighting the pack on fire.

Investigators with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office later found burnt material near both tire and footprints on top of the mound in the gravel pit. The next day, on Nov. 21, officers used a search warrant to locate a silver knife with a "U.S." stamp in Nielsen's duffle bag. A search of Nielsen's vehicle also produced unopened condoms and a partial wrapper similar to the condom packaging. They noted "the vehicle's glove box was broken and sitting at an angle."

The criminal complaint also said that earlier on the day of the alleged assault, Nielsen had contacted the girl's mother about replacing a tire on her vehicle.

Nielsen remained in St. Louis County Jail on Monday on $350,000 bail.

Nielsen will make his next court appearance next Monday, Dec. 4, in State District Court in Virginia. Nielsen has a lengthy adult criminal history dating back to 2001 in Minnesota, with a wide range of offenses including auto theft, assaults, drug crimes and driving while intoxicated.