Ely man arrested in sexual assault

On Tuesday at 11:17 a.m. St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from the Ely Police Department located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 400 block on North 11th Avenue East in Ely. He was booked on one preliminary count of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct but had not been formally charged in court. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

This incident is still under investigation.