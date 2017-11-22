Ely man arrested in sexual assault
A 34-year-old Ely man is in the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia after being arrested on charges of sexual assault on Tuesday.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Ely Police Department were dispatched to the Ely Hospital Monday evening on a report of a 15-year-old girl who had been threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted by an adult acquaintance.
On Tuesday at 11:17 a.m. St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from the Ely Police Department located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 400 block on North 11th Avenue East in Ely. He was booked on one preliminary count of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct but had not been formally charged in court. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
This incident is still under investigation.