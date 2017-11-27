Man dies in Ashland County crash
A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Ashland County.
The driver, from Marseilles, Ill., was found dead after his car rolled into a wooded area at County Highway N and Fourth Street in Glidden just after 7:50 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. His identity was being withheld pending notification of the family.
The State Patrol said it appeared the driver failed to negotiate a 25-mph curve as he entered Glidden on the highway, causing his 2008 Chevrolet Aveo to roll into the trees and brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Patrol and Ashland County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.