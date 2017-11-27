The bodies have been transported to the Sanford Medical Center Morgue for positive identification by the Beltrami County coroner, a news release said.

Seidenstricker and Knyphausen had rented a sleeper cabin at Rogers’ on RED resort on Upper Red Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, the pair had not returned to Shotley Township, about 60 miles north of Bemidji, as previously planned, and a friend called the police.

Chris Freudenberg, who owns the resort, said the anglers’ trailer was found near Mort’s Dock, another resort on Upper Red Lake. Freudenberg said a family member of one of the anglers identified clothing items that belonged to one of the pair.

A Minnesota State Patrol aircraft searched overnight.

Hodapp said searchers found the location Monday morning where the pair fell through the ice.

Just after 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they located a submerged ATV that matches the description of the one the pair were using, a pink, camouflage-pattern Polaris Sportsman 500.

Multiple agencies gathered at the resort Monday to assist with the search, with personnel focusing on an area about a mile from shore where they believed the pair fell into the lake. A hole in the ice was discovered and searchers using sonar confirmed the presence of the ATV, the sheriff’s office said. Items located near the open water lead rescuers to believe that both Seidenstricker and Knyphausen were in the water.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from local resorts, the Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, Kelliher-Waskish Fire-Rescue, Blackduck Ambulance, Bemidji Fire Department, Blackduck Police Department, Beltrami County Emergency Management and the Lakes Area Dive Team.

The release said more information will be available Tuesday.