A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a 2004 GMC Pickup Truck was hauling a trailer eastbound on I-94 when it left the roadway, struck a sign and a guard rail before going down a slope and rolling onto County Road 1, landing on its roof.

The driver was identified as Thomas Resch, 66, of Cody, Wyoming. Resch, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown by LifeLink III helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m.

I-94 is under construction in the area of the crash with traffic reduced to one lane each direction in what is normally the westbound lanes.

Contents from the truck and trailer littered the crash area on County Road 1.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Fire Department and First Responders.