Right now, everything looks to stay to the northern half of the region. International Falls could see an inch by Thursday morning.

The rest of the week and into the weekend looks warmer than average with a slight chance of a mix Friday night. Winter looks to return next week.

FORECAST

Wednesday: A sunny day. 38/17

Thursday: Breezy again. 37/28

Friday: Increasing clouds. 40/26

Saturday: A little more sun. 37/26

Sunday: More PM clouds. 41/24

Monday: Winter to return? 34/32

Tuesday: Cold again? 26/20