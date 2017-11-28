Lawmakers want faster action on carp barrier

The senators want the Corps to finish its report on the so-called Brandon Road carp barrier that is intended to keep the invaders from moving out of the Illinois River system in the Chicago area and into Lake Michigan.

Experts say that the Brandon Road Lock and Dam may be one of the best locations to stop carp from moving into Lake Michigan. But the Corps recently said that a report on the barrier won't be ready until late 2018 and that the barrier wouldn't be operational until 2025.

That could be too late, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

"This timeline is particularly concerning given recent findings that demonstrated new ways for Asian carp to enter the Great Lakes," the letter states.

Other senators who signed the letter were Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).