Missing Detroit Lakes teen found in California, but now what?

Meghan Eastman, the mother of Parker Eastman, is saying she's still having trouble bringing him home after he was located by authorities Friday.

"Parker is in foster care in California," reads her latest update on the Reaching Parker Facebook page. "I offered to go pick him up immediately because we had been so excited to hear he wants to come home."

Eastman goes on to say that she's running into some red tape, since Parker was reported as a runaway back in August.

"Becker County informed me today (Nov. 27) I will not be able to (pick him up)...there is a court order to apprehend and detain him. They plan to send a police officer to take him into custody and bring him here to a shelter care in a detention center," reads the post.

It's a case, that for many, is still left with holes and questions, and according to Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd, they're not done investigating. The department is not releasing any information yet concerning the case because it is "still active," and Todd says he doesn't want to jeopardize the investigation by sharing too much.

"We're right in the midst of some things, working in conjunction with several agencies," said Todd, adding that they also won't be releasing the city that Parker was located in yet.

Eastman said she has had limited parental rights throughout this ordeal due to prior domestic abuse issues at her home at the hands of Parker's stepfather, who was convicted of abusing Parker.

She said she didn't hear a peep from her son until her Reaching Parker Facebook page began collecting hundreds of thousands of clicks. About a week after the page took off, on Nov. 18, the boy allegedly contacted her from an Olympia, Washington, phone number, saying "It's Parker." Eastman said she tried to call the number back, but no one answered.

Around the same time, the Detroit Lakes Police Department reported they were following up on new leads, though Todd said not many of them came from the popular facebook page.

In fact, it appears their strongest leads were much closer to home. Eastman said the police were looking at her and her family again the week before Veterans Day, just two weeks before Parker was found.

"They had me in twice...to question me," Eastman said. "They took my cell phone and downloaded the contents."

She said the police also wanted Parker's younger brother's phone, which she said he broke, and they questioned her sister as well. She said police were "highly suspicious" of Parker's biological father, who lives in California but who had come up to Minnesota and was staying in Glyndon "while this whole business with Parker was happening."

Eastman said officers asked her to contact Parker's biological father in California to see if Parker was with him, and she responded, "I talk to him all the time. He's totally concerned as much as anybody else," adding that she didn't suspect Parker to be with him.

"They wanted to look at text messages sent between me and him (Parker's biological father)," she said, adding, "I don't know where Parker is. I would love to be able to tell you 'He's at such-and-such address. Go get him."

Two weeks later though, Parker was located by law enforcement in California. Police are not releasing whether or not Parker was found in the same area as his father.

"Parker has been located safe and sound!" read a post on Reaching Parker. "Thank you for your prayers and support! We are so relieved to know he is alright!"

Now, with Parker possibly being detained after he is recovered, Eastman said she is "praying...that I can have my baby back very soon."