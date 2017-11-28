Skip to main content
Astro Bob blog: Light Pollution: Is It Unstoppable?
By
Bob King
Today at 2:52 p.m.
I'm no fan of bad news, but it can have a positive effect in calling us to action. The news is not good for light pollution. With the advent of LEDs, night is disappearing fast.
Read post here
.
