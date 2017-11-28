“It’s never a call you want — you never know how serious it is,” said Grover, who responded to the scene. “All in all, we were very fortunate.”

The bus was early in its route, Grover said, describing one student and two adults on board the bus as it passed through Pelland Junction about 10 miles southwest of town — where U.S. Highway 71 and Minnesota Highway 11 converge.

The bus made it through the intersection when a truck attempted to pass the bus on what were freezing roads, Grover said. The truck slid and made contact with the bus before hitting the ditch. The bus remained on the road.

Multiple agencies arrived at the scene, including Minnesota State Patrol, the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, International Falls Fire/Rescue/EMS and Department of Natural Resources conservations officers.

“We truly appreciate the response,” Grover said.