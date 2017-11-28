Driver ID’d in fatal Ashland County crash

Moustis, from Marseilles, Ill., was found dead after his car rolled into a wooded area at County Highway N and Fourth Street in Glidden just after 7:50 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The State Patrol said it appeared the driver failed to negotiate a 25-mph curve as he entered Glidden on the highway, causing his 2008 Chevrolet Aveo to roll into the trees and brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.