    Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Windy Tuesday ahead

    By WDIO-TV Today at 8:00 p.m.

    Tuesday will be windy with winds blowing 15-25 mph out of the west.

    We are looking at dry weather this week. Temperatures will remain above average this week and there is not a whole lot in line for precipitation. Our next weather maker does not arrive until Wednesday night into Thursday. We could be looking at a wintry mix and slick AM travel. As of now, only a light dusting is possible.

    Conditions will stay in the 30s most of the week.

    FORECAST

    Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. 41/20

    Wednesday: Increasing clouds late 39/27

    Thursday: AM flurries. 39/26

    Friday: A great day 38/27

    Saturday: Another nice day. 40/26

    Sunday: Late PM rain. 42/31

    Monday: Wintry mix. 36/29

