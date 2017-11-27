Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Windy Tuesday ahead
Tuesday will be windy with winds blowing 15-25 mph out of the west.
We are looking at dry weather this week. Temperatures will remain above average this week and there is not a whole lot in line for precipitation. Our next weather maker does not arrive until Wednesday night into Thursday. We could be looking at a wintry mix and slick AM travel. As of now, only a light dusting is possible.
Conditions will stay in the 30s most of the week.
FORECAST
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. 41/20
Wednesday: Increasing clouds late 39/27
Thursday: AM flurries. 39/26
Friday: A great day 38/27
Saturday: Another nice day. 40/26
Sunday: Late PM rain. 42/31
Monday: Wintry mix. 36/29