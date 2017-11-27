The search for 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu and a 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified by officials, has now reached its fourth week. The two disappeared the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 6, when their Red Lake Fisheries boat capsized on Lower Red Lake. The third man on the boat, 32-year-old Dominick Johnson, was able to swim to shore and survived.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, searchers from the Stutsman County (N.D.) Sheriff's Department and a cadaver dog from Fargo returned Monday to help in the search for the missing fishermen.

In the past few weeks Red Lake Law Enforcement, fire department, and some community members, have drilled those more than 10,000 holes in the lake and used sonar and underwater camera equipment in pre-determined search areas that were mapped out by GPS, according to the department's Facebook page.

The process of searching under the ice will be greatly enhanced with additional sonar and camera equipment that can be mounted to remote-operated vehicles. The out-of-state teams are expected to search Tuesday and Wednesday, as well. Also, a team from St. Louis County in northeast Minnesota is tentatively expected to come later this week and work through the weekend with six underwater remote-operated vehicles.

Officials said the road to search areas will be blocked to ensure the search operations are not hindered by additional traffic.

Earlier on Monday, the bodies of two people were recovered from Upper Red Lake. The pair, Melissa Seidenstricker, 29, of Princeton, Minn., and Zeth Knyphausen, 28, of Stacy, Minn., had been reported missing after fishing on the lake this past weekend.

Also Monday, the Red Lake Tribal Council announced a donation fund for the families of the missing fisherman has been created at First National Bank Bemidji.

"Any monetary donation made would be greatly appreciated and can be deposited under the account: Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians—Fishermen Benefit Account," the council announced in a Facebook post.