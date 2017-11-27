Initial plans for a free first hour of parking were launched with the intent of providing businesses some relief this spring, as Duluth begins to reconstruct Superior Street. But that timeline was moved up, much to the satisfaction of downtown merchants, said Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council.

"We started discussing this late last year or the beginning of this year, and it did begin from discussions about the reconstruction of Superior Street. But we also know that in order to perhaps change people's habits or encourage them into the ramps, it's going to take some time," she said.

"We figured if we could start it during the holiday season, it would be a great time to help our retailers and it also gives people enough time to perhaps create some new habits of utilizing the parking ramps, so by the time the reconstruction comes along that it's old hat for them," said Stokes, describing the effort as a true public-private partnership.

Tami LaPole Edmunds, owner of Art in the Alley, hailed the new off-street parking fee structure.

"I think it's going to help tremendously," she said. "There's only so much parking on the street, and I've had people who will drive around the block until they can find a spot."

"I think it's going to be a huge boost," LaPole Edmunds said of the free parking. "Downtown needs to be on people's radar. They need to experience it now, before the street is shut down. If they come down now and they have a great experience, as they will, and they find it's easy to park and there's free parking in the ramps, once they get us in their flow of places they go, they'll continue. So this is being offered in hopes to drive new people, new Duluthians downtown to experience it now and then to continue to shop and eat and go to the theater here," LaPole Edmunds said.

Mark Bauer, parking operations specialist for the city of Duluth, agreed that the nature of the parking promotion has morphed somewhat since its inception.

"Because we're employing this during this holiday season, it's going to give us a baseline to measure the effectiveness of offering a first hour free to help downtown businesses," he said.

Bauer expressed his hopes that more people will avail themselves of Duluth's many off-street parking options, thanks to the lure of a free hour. He said the parking offer also provides downtown merchants with a marketing opportunity.

In an effort to avoid confusion, Bauer explained that the parking promotion does not apply to people who park for more than an hour in a city ramp.

"You have to enter and exit within that first hour to take advantage of the offer. If you don't, it's just the regular rate structure that applies," he said. "If you paid $2 to park for one to two hours before, that would remain the same. It's just free if you're out within that first hour."

"We don't want to mislead people," said Bauer, but he noted that paying a parking ramp fee is still a bargain compared to the cost of receiving a ticket for an overstay at a parking meter.

"This is another thing that we hope is going to just alleviate some of the concern about parking downtown. It's just meant as a convenience that doesn't really have a downside," Bauer said.

Stokes said she hopes the parking offer helps cure a common misconception that there's a scarcity of parking available downtown.

"If someone doesn't get that spot right in front of their favorite destination, they may have that perception that there isn't parking. But this is to make sure that people realize that there is plenty of parking in our ramps, and it can be real easy, and many of them are connected by skywalks, so it can be real convenient, as well," she said.