Shipping Traffic for Nov. 28, 2017
Today
Duluth entry
Overnight: BBC Vesuvius arriving to unload tbd cargo. Great Republican arriving to discharge limestone, then shifting to load coal.
Evening: Eeborg arriving to load wheat.
Superior
Overnight: Algoma Spirit departing with iron ore pellets.
Morning: CSL Assiniboine arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Afternoon: Baie Comeau departing with iron ore pellets.
Two Harbors
Overnight: Edwin H. Gott arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Afternoon: American Integrity arriving to load iron ore pellets. Edwin H. Gott departing with iron ore pellets.
Silver Bay
Morning: Mesabi Miner arriving to load iron ore pellets.