    Shipping Traffic for Nov. 28, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 12:01 a.m.
    Today

    Duluth entry

    Overnight: BBC Vesuvius arriving to unload tbd cargo. Great Republican arriving to discharge limestone, then shifting to load coal.

    Evening: Eeborg arriving to load wheat.

    Superior

    Overnight: Algoma Spirit departing with iron ore pellets.

    Morning: CSL Assiniboine arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Afternoon: Baie Comeau departing with iron ore pellets.

    Two Harbors

    Overnight: Edwin H. Gott arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Afternoon: American Integrity arriving to load iron ore pellets. Edwin H. Gott departing with iron ore pellets.

    Silver Bay

    Morning: Mesabi Miner arriving to load iron ore pellets.

