Health Notes for Nov. 28, 2017

The hospital took part in a national campaign to promote enrollment in state organ donor registries, according to a St. Luke's news release. The campaign, sponsored by a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, resulted in more than 400,000 new donor enrollments nationally.

Of more than 1,100 hospitals that participated, St. Luke's was among 349 that earned platinum awards, according to the news release.

The hospital conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors and community members about the critical need for donors, according to the news release.

Free care in Wisconsin

Wisconsin hospitals provided nearly $190 million worth of free care during 2016, $10 million more than the year before, announces a news release from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The hospitals also reported losses of more than $1 billion for patients in the Medicaid program and $1.7 billion for Medicare patients. Medicaid only covers about 65 percent of a hospital's actual cost and Medicare only 78 percent, according to the hospital group.

The Affordable Care Act expanded coverage for thousands of people in Wisconsin but didn't eliminate the need for charity care, said Eric Borgerding, the group's president and CEO.

"People still fall through the cracks," he said. "They lose their job, become very ill or require emergency care that they cannot afford. That's when hospitals and health systems step in."

Get help with Medicare

The Senior LinkAge Line will offer answers and education about Medicare for beneficiaries and pre-retirees on the following dates and locations:

• Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 4831 Grand Ave., Dec. 7

• The Missabe Building, 227 W. First St., Suite 103, Dec. 4, 6, 12 and 27.

The service is offered through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission's Area Agency on Aging.

To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.