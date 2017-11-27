Fitbit smartly steps into future with the Ionic

The Ionic watch has a built-in GPS to give you real-time pace and distance while running and cycling, something lacking in previous Fitbit devices. The new watch also features "dynamic personal coaching," which basically means you can choose a workout plan, and the watch will provide you with all the info you need to carry it out. You can get smart notifications on the watch, including calls and texts, and it even has a built-in NFC chip, which allows you to use store credit card or debit card info and pay for items at participating stores. You can store more than 300 songs to stay motivated, and the water-resistant watch can even be worn in the pool.

Best of all, a battery life of more than four days means that you aren't constantly recharging it to be sure its ready for your workout. For runners, cyclists, triathletes and gym-junkies, this may be the Fitbit that gives you everything you need.

• Price: $300, fitbit.com