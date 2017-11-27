Sheriff Phil Hodapp said the office received a report that Melissa Seidenstricker, 29, of Princeton, and Zeth Knyphausen, 28, of Stacy, were missing Sunday night, Nov. 26, and immediately began searching.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the pair had not returned to Shotley Township, about 60 miles north of Bemidji, as previously planned, and a friend called the police.

Chris Freudenberg, who owns the resort, said the anglers’ trailer was found near Mort’s Dock, another resort on Upper Red Lake. Freudenberg said a family member of one of the anglers identified clothing items that belonged to one of the pair.

A Minnesota State Patrol aircraft searched overnight.

Hodapp said searchers found the location Monday morning where the pair fell through the ice.

Just after 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they located a submerged ATV that matches the description of the one the pair were using, a pink, camouflage-pattern Polaris Sportsman 500.

Seidenstricker and Knyphausen had rented a sleeper cabin at Rogers’ on RED resort. When the cabin was checked on Sunday morning all of their belongings were still in the ice house.

Multiple agencies gathered at the resort Monday to assist with the search, with personnel focusing on an area about a mile from shore where they believed the pair fell into the lake. A hole in the ice was discovered and searchers using sonar confirmed the presence of the ATV, the sheriff’s office said. Items located near the open water lead rescuers to believe that both Seidenstricker and Knyphausen are in the water.