Two injured in Itasca County rollover

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 near Shallow Lake Road. Arthur Harlyn Carlson, 87, of Roseau, Minn., was driving a Ford Ranger around a curve when the truck left the roadway and rolled multiple times, the patrol said. Both Carlson and his passenger, Rachel Elaine Carlson, 53, also of Roseau, sustained what the patrol called “life-threatening” injuries and were transported to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. Their condition was not available Sunday night.