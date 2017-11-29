Bygones for Nov. 29, 2017
Nov. 29, 1977
The Duluth City Council last night extended until April 1, 1978, a moratorium on development in the commercial area along Miller Trunk Highway. The city is studying the social, economic, and environmental effects of further development along Central Entrance and Miller Trunk.
Only one of six steel company negotiating teams attended a meeting yesterday called by Linus Wampler of the United Steelworkers of America. Wampler said he called the meeting to discuss reasons for the rejection of Eveleth Taconite Co.'s contract offer last week.
Nov. 29, 1997
Not everyone is happy with the area's current spell of spring-like weather — many people whose hobbies or livelihoods are tied to snow are ready for winter. Cross-country skiers, skaters, snowmobilers, and ski-hill operators are anxious for snow or colder weather.
Janne Tapio won the Black Magic Pro Class and Jeremy Crapo claimed the Pro 600 final yesterday on the opening day of the Duluth National Snocross snowmobile races at Spirit Mountain. Gabby Rivard of Dryden, Ontario, won the Women's Pro-Am.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.