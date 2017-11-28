Bygones for Nov. 28, 2017

Duluth veterinarians and the Animal Allies Humane Society have reported an outbreak in the city of canine distemper, which is usually fatal. One veterinarian said he has seen three to four times the normal number of cases this year.

The Duluth National Snocross, to be held this weekend at Spirit Mountain, has become the most highly anticipated race in the sport and now attracts more than 30,000 people for the three-day event. The race pumps an estimated $4 million into the local economy.

Jay Cooke State Park will be closed from 10 p.m. today through Dec. 8 while a muzzleloader deer hunt is held there. The purpose of the hunt, the first of its kind in Jay Cooke, is to reduce the park's deer population.

