Bygones for Nov. 27, 2017

Bagley & Co., long noted for jewelry, china, and silver, has completed major remodeling to its downtown Duluth store and has created a mini-mall concept with women's apparel shop J.S. Meier. An open archway now connects the two stores.

Nov. 27, 1997

As protesters picketed outside the Radisson-Duluth Hotel yesterday, Gov. Arne Carlson told Duluthians inside he expects them to welcome the heavy cruiser USS Des Moines to Duluth soon. Carlson said the project should cost about $14 million, mostly coming from state bonds.

The Movies at Miller Hill Mall has been purchased by St. Cloud-based Cinema Entertainment Corp., which also owns Cinema 8 and Lakes 8 theaters. The purchase gives the company a monopoly on movie theaters in Duluth and Hermantown.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.