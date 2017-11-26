Memo calls for better safety at Park Point beach

"We knew the area. When I was 7 years old, one of my friends drowned in the lake so we've been sensitized to making sure that people were aware of it," Glass said.

Glass said he has spent the past few months talking with first responders about water rescue in an effort to answer the question, "Is there something that can be done better to prevent this from happening?"

When it comes to beach safety in Duluth, Glass said he believes there's a duty to warn, a duty to protect and a duty to educate. He penned a memo of suggestions in those three categories that he says could improve safety at the beach. After sending the memo to the Duluth City Council and presenting it to the Park Point Community Club on Tuesday, he hopes city staff and community groups will pitch in to lessen the chances of future drownings.

The suggestions include adding specific language about drownings to beach signs and repositioning the signs so beachgoers can't miss them, posting a lifeguard at the Beach House during red-flag warnings, encouraging life-jacket use for children swimming in Lake Superior, educating visitors about the red-flag warning system and providing first responders with more search-and-rescue capabilities.

On Aug. 10, Ryan Fuglie of Osceola, Wis., and his daughter Lillian Fuglie of Hudson, Wis., were unable to be resuscitated after being pulled from the lake following a lengthy search in challenging conditions. The father and daughter, along with another daughter, were in the Duluth area for a camping trip. A strong east wind that day pushed Lake Superior's warm surface water toward the Park Point beach, leading to rip currents. A red-flag warning was in place that day, closing the beach due to dangerous swimming conditions.

Glass explained that his memo isn't a finalized report, but rather constructive suggestions. He said he wants people to prevent future drownings instead of reacting to previous water rescues because the suggestions will then have "the best chance" to succeed.

Duluth Fire Chief Dennis Edwards said first responders like receiving input from the public because it keeps people engaged with the city and its services. He said city department supervisors received the report on Tuesday and will spend some time reviewing it.

"We're always going to be improving. There's no finish line," Edwards said.

He noted that the high wind, high waves and turbid water on Aug. 10 provided challenges for first responders that day.

"One of the problems in emergency response is that we don't always get a win," Edwards said. "As hard as we try, if anyone was there that day or watches the video from that day, I think they can understand how far our firefighters and our partners out there pushed themselves to try to make that become a better outcome."

It's hard for first responders to decide to pull back when a rescue is becoming too dangerous for them, he said. After more than an hour of searching for the father and daugher, the fire department's boat capsized in the large waves and a firefighter was transported to the hospital after pulling the man out of the water.

"That's one of those risk-assessment things that our leadership on scene is doing at all times: What is too far, what is too dangerous. We had a well-managed incident there, but we pushed it to the limit," he said.

Educating visitors

Glass said he would like to see an increased effort to educate Twin Ports residents and visitors about the dangers of Lake Superior, the causes of drowning and the red-flag warning. In addition to placing signs in hard-to-miss places, he would specifically like to see language added to city signs on Park Point that states, "Deaths by drowning have occurred here," he said. He added that he'd also like to see education materials on rip currents and red-flag warnings provided to visitors at Duluth's hotels and motels.

"The city has to decide: If it's invited 6.7 million visitors to come to Duluth each year ... then it should decide that the city informs those visitors of the great things that are here, plus the great hazards that are here too. That's got to be part of what they tell them in their hotels, motels and rentals," Glass said. "You would do that as a conscious effort to take care of the 6 million folks that come here every year."

Edwards said visitors' lack of knowledge about the red-flag warning is a concern. The city is always trying to improve, but "there's only so much time and resources to do it," he said. He added that ensuring visitors understand the dangers of Lake Superior is something the entire community can help with when interacting with people from out of town.

"We all in this community have a duty to warn because our visitors have contact with all different types of people," Edwards said.

Edwards said he wants people to know that they have to respect Lake Superior.

"People who are from Duluth or been in Duluth a lot understand that that lake — it's beautiful, but it can be dangerous. We will look at better ways or increasing the ways that we communicate with our visitors, but we need people to respect the danger of the lake," Edwards said.

Improving capabilities

Glass noted that he would like a lifeguard to be at the Beach House during red flag warnings. He also wants first responders to be given more resources in water rescues to conduct underwater or aerial searches.

Edwards said the fire department received two donations after the drownings on Aug. 10 — a donation to purchase three more survival suits worn by firefighters in water rescues and a new thermal imaging camera. The city continues to fundraise the 25 percent match for a grant to purchase a new custom-made emergency boat, Edwards said. The department has also been working for the last couple years to form a drone team within its hazmat team and is putting staff through drone pilot school.

The fire department trains in difficult conditions that mirror the conditions they may encounter during a real rescue. Edwards said water-rescue training includes rough weather conditions that challenge firefighters, but yet aren't too dangerous. However, every water rescue is different and has its own challenges, he said. He added that he's proud of the department's partnerships with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"We are all good at different things, but we've found ways to work together to make this a safe community. It's a very challenging community for water rescue. We have all types of water that other communities don't necessarily face," he said.