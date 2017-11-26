Snowmobiler rescued on Rice Lake

Michael Lindholm, 24, of Duluth, was uninjured when he managed to jump from his machine before it sunk off the Rice Lake Dam boat landing around 12:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported.

Lindholm was unable to make it back to the shore through the icy conditions. He was found about a mile and a half from the landing and brought to safety by a St. Louis County Rescue Squad airboat.

Sgt. Brandon Silgjord said Lindholm’s snowmobile hit a pressure ridge that stretches across the entire lake. He said the lake has several areas of open water and ice less than an inch thick.

The temperature climbed above 40 degrees at the Duluth International Airport on Sunday afternoon, and an ongoing warm stretch is forecast to continue through the week.

“The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office urges people to use extreme caution when venturing out on the ice,” Silgjord said, “as most area lakes still have unsafe and unpredictable ice conditions due to recent warm weather.”