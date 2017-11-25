Damaged Willow River dam topic for open house

The open house, hosted by the DNR and the city of Willow River, will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Willow River School, 8142 Pine St.

The public can view displays about the options during the first hour; a presentation and questions and answers will follow during the second hour.

The dam was built in 1940 by the Works Progress Administration and what then was called the Department of Conservation.