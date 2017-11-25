Hill Annex Mine State Park’s future to be discussed
A public meeting to discuss a transition plan for Hill Annex Mine State Park will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Calumet City Hall, 932 Gary St., the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
A work group this year concluded that operating the site as a park is unlikely. The group is proposing a feasibility study to explore other local economic development opportunities that would preserve the history of the mine, promote existing amenities along the Mesabi Trail and better connect the cities of Calumet and Marble.