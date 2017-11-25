'Catsby' sculpture to be unveiled in Lakeside

A bronze sculpture of “The Great Catsby” will be dedicated at 4 p.m. Thursday near 40th Avenue East and the Lakewalk in Duluth.

Catsby was a feline with wanderlust that lived in a home in the Lakeside neighborhood but frequently made its way to a variety of locations. He was a favorite at Duluth East High School and at the Ecumen Lakeshore senior living center. The gray-and-white cat died when it was hit by a car a year ago.