Grants available to keep wolves away from livestock

The Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants are a new program funded by the 2017 Minnesota Legislature with $240,000 available over the next two years.

The grants provide reimbursement for costs of approved practices to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts, including the purchase of and veterinary costs for guard animals; installation of wolf barriers which may include pens, fladry and fencing; installation of wolf-deterring lights and alarms; calving or lambing shelters; and other measures demonstrated to effectively reduce wolf-livestock conflicts.

Producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the commissioner of agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts. Any animal species produced for profit and documented to have been killed by wolves in Minnesota in the past is eligible, including bison, cattle, chicken, deer, donkey, duck, geese, goat, horse, llama, mule, sheep, swine and turkey.

The application is available online at mda.state.mn.us. For more information, contact Mark Abrahamson at Mark.Abrahamson@state.mn.us or (651) 201-6505.