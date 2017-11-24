The campaign to "shop small" on the Saturday after Thanksgiving began in 2010 to help small businesses that were struggling to recover from the recession, and the effort has continued.

Last year, according to the post-holiday survey released by the National Federation of Independent Business, some $15.4 billion was spent in small businesses nationwide.

"Traditionally, the holiday shopping season has kicked off with Black Friday, but we are encouraged each year by the number of people that are participating in Small Business Saturday. Last year it was its largest ever, with 112 million shoppers patronizing small businesses throughout the country," said Mike Hickey, Minnesota director for the business group.

Hickey notes that shopping at local stores helps re-circulate dollars in communities.

More than 20 retailers in downtown Duluth and Canal Park will be hosting special events and offering discounts and giveaways Saturday, the Greater Downtown Council reported. Santa, along with live reindeer, will be on hand at the Fitger's Brewery Complex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. through Dec. 17.

In Lincoln Park, the Frost River store will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will host a Small Business Saturday open house.

Blacksmiths from Duluth's Forging Community will be making and demonstrating the craft of their wrought-iron wares outside the shop. There will be snacks, cider and complimentary Duluth Coffee Co. coffee. Love Creamery Ice Cream will have their cart open in the space being constructed for them next door, and Duluth Screen Printing will be live-printing custom, local t-shirts.

Areao Design, Benta Paddle and the Duluth Children's Museum also are offering specials on Saturday.

"The Lincoln Park neighborhood is almost exclusively filled with small businesses and nonprofit organizations," said Cameron Bloom Kruger, Lincoln Park Business Group board member and president of the Duluth Children's Museum. "As a craft district, a sports corridor, and a district focused on its neighbors, small businesses are thriving and growing here."