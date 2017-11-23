"Happy Thanksgiving! Have a blessed day," Bob told residents opening their front doors wearing pajamas and bathrobes shortly after 8 a.m.

Hours before 4,000 meals were served at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Thursday afternoon, volunteers and their families from the 148th Fighter Wing, UPS and Gold Cross Ambulance gathered at the DECC to pick up packaged meals to deliver to homebound Northland residents to enjoy on Thanksgiving. About 1,170 meals were delivered on Thursday as part of the 28th annual Twin Ports Thanksgiving Buffet, organized by the College of St. Scholastica in cooperation with other local businesses and organizations.

Bob, 28, has worked for UPS for nearly four years, but this is the first year he and Sarah, 25, volunteered to deliver meals on Thanksgiving. The newlyweds said they decided to volunteer this year because they're both in a spot in their lives where they want to serve others. They were hosting a Thanksgiving dinner later Thursday for people at their church, River Church, who didn't have anywhere else to go — and they wanted to start the day in service to others by delivering the meals, they said.

"Our heartbeat, as being married and being one now, is really to serve others and to try to be that light in the world. We live in a world today that not a lot of people really care about service anymore and not a lot of people really are concerned about the well-being of other people's lives. This being an opportunity through work, giving us the opportunity to serve, is kind of a rare thing. To us, it's taking advantage of an opportunity to give to the community," Bob said.

At the last stop of the morning, a woman answered the door apologizing for being half asleep after a long shift as a nurse. She happens to have contract nursing work on the North Shore right now, but she usually works as a nurse in the Twin Cities and isn't always able to be with her elderly mother in Duluth, explained Deanna, who declined to provide her last name.

"It's hard to have her here by herself. It is nice that you guys do this stuff, especially for the elderly who are shut in," she said.

Bob and Sarah both grew up in Duluth and now try to volunteer their time at their church, including starting a group for young couples to find fellowship together.

Bob was a hockey player at Marshall School and played hockey for a while after high school. He joined the U.S. Army for "a fresh start" with discipline and helping him straighten out his life, he said, explaining that it took him a long time to grow up. He was an air traffic controller in the Army and served at Fort Bragg and in Afghanistan.

Volunteering to help others has always been a part of Sarah's life. She works in adult rehabilitation mental health services at Accend Services in Duluth and she spends her workdays meeting with people with mental health issues, to work on building their skills. She said she decided to go into social work because she feels like she has "had a lot of privilege and blessings" in her life.

"Not that I did anything to deserve them or earn them, but I'm like, wow, I'm really fortunate to have a good education and an upbringing with two parents who taught me skills for being independent. There's a lot of people who didn't have these things and I should try to equal it out a little bit so that (there's) more justice in the world," she said.

Sarah explained her view that everyone is equal, valuable and worthy in God's eyes, and that people feel that in how others treat them. She practices that by giving her time and love, she said. Bob added that it's easy for people to keep their distance from a person who is struggling.

"But, really, each person isn't a mistake. There's value in each person and I think that's important to remember ... they've got the same thing living in them that's in us," he said.

He said it's important to put yourself in another's shoes and think about what it would be like to have a negative event happen. Sarah agreed, pointing out that everyone is one bad life experience away from losing everything.

"Any of these things can happen to us and everything that you've built your life and your success on is gone. Where's your value? You still have value as a person. I think about, say that was to happen, I'd have Bob, I'd have my family. Some people don't have family, they don't have that support system. Who's going to offer them care?" Sarah said.