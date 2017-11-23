Pedestrian injured in vehicle collision in Duluth
A 29-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing an avenue in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
The woman was walking across Ninth Avenue East when she was struck by a vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old woman, that was turning southbound from First Street, according to the Duluth Police Department.
The pedestrian was transported to St. Luke’s hospital. The driver, who wasn’t injured, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian, according to police. Authorities did not release the names of those involved.