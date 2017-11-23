Man found deceased outside in East Hillside
A 37-year-old man was found deceased outside his home in the East Hillside neighborhood on Thursday morning.
The Duluth Police Department responded to a report that someone found their neighbor possibly deceased outside on the 800 block of East Fifth Street at 10:39 a.m. Thursday. Emergency personnel confirmed upon arrival that the man was deceased, according to police.
Although the investigation is ongoing and police are awaiting the medical examiner’s findings, the initial investigation indicates that the man slipped and fell on Wednesday and was outside overnight, according to police. No foul play is suspected.