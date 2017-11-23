Saturday is Native American Heritage Day at the Depot

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Depot’s Great Hall; it’s free and open to the public. It will include music, speakers, food and kids’ activities, and the exhibit “Why Treaties Matter.”

The Cedar Creek Drum Group will perform at noon and 2:30 p.m.; Michele Hakala-Beeksma will speak at 11:00 a.m. and Vernon Zacher will speak at 1 p.m.

The St. Louis County Historical Society also will launch its “Adopt an Object” campaign.

The Historical Society is organizing the event in partnership with the 1854 Treaty Authority, the Historic Union Depot Corp., Minnesota’s Indian Affairs Council and Fortune Bay Casino.