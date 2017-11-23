WLSSD yard waste site open one last day

Don't worry — the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District Yard Waste Compost Site in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood has you covered. The site will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate late-season cleanups. The site will then close for winter and re-open in spring.

WLSSD reminds residents to be prepared to empty bagged yard waste when delivering to the site, and to cover truck and trailer loads of yard waste to prevent the spread of invasive weeds.

Leaves, pumpkins, garden waste and grass clippings are free to drop off. Brush and small quantities of sod and dirt accepted for $8 per yard.