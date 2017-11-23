Channel change in the Ashland area
Over-the-air television viewers in the Ashland area will see a channel change starting Tuesday.
Translator station W45CI-D, which rebroadcasts programming from KQDS-TV (Fox 21) in Duluth, will change from Channel 45 to Channel 15. That means Fox 21 programming will start appearing on over-the-air Channel 15.1 and Antenna TV shows on Channel 15.2 in the Ashland area.
If you use a TV antenna in the Ashland area, you'll need to have your TV re-scan available channels on Tuesday to continue watching Fox and Antenna TV programming. Questions can be sent to engineeringKQDS@kqdsfox21.tv.