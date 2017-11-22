Area residents can eat a free Thanksgiving meal today in Cloquet, thanks to the efforts of volunteers pulling it together in the past two weeks. About 75 volunteers with the Disabled American Veterans' Carlton County chapter and Zion Lutheran Church have come together to serve the meal this year after the College of St. Scholastica decided to focus on its Thanksgiving dinner operations in Duluth, ending its annual meals in surrounding communities.

"In the last couple years, we have lost our annual Thanksgiving meal in Cloquet, which opened the door for us to start this for our community," said Raffy Johnson, treasurer of the Carlton County chapter of the DAV.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1000 Washington Ave., Cloquet.

They've been notifying the community about the event through flyers, word of mouth and Facebook, Johnson said. More than 100 meal deliveries for homebound residents had been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon and Johnson said they're expecting about five times that many people at the church.

Raffy said he has been getting tips and help from his father, David Johnson, who has been organizing the annual community Christmas dinner in Cloquet for more than 20 years. But this isn't the first time they've been involved with the Thanksgiving meal in Cloquet — when St. Scholastica hosted it, David volunteered at the dinner and Raffy delivered meals.

"It's personal to me because I get to restore something that my dad was so proud of," Raffy said.

David said they've had "nice cooperation" from the community in organizing this year's event despite the short timeline after recently learning that St. Scholastica wouldn't be hosting it, David said. The local DAV board wanted to host a Thanksgiving meal and David said Raffy contacted him to help get the ball rolling with the church, which also hosts the Christmas Day dinner.

If all goes well today, they'll consider making it an annual event — "but next year start a month earlier" in preparing for it, David said with a laugh.

• The annual Twin Ports Thanksgiving Buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the DECC in Duluth.