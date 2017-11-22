Lake Superior's water level driven by rain, snow

Flash forward a decade and the lake is headed in the opposite direction, so much so that a snowy winter and wet spring or summer could lead to all-time high levels by autumn 2018.

"Levels could exceed records next year," said Keith Kompoltowicz, chief Great Lakes hydrologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The current forecast by the Corps of Engineers is for the lake to remain above normal well into 2018. After that, it's in the hands of Mother Nature.

Lake Superior now sits a foot above normal and 7 inches above last November's level. It's still 5 inches below its record for November, but the all-time record high, if it comes, will be sometime next August, September or October when the lake reaches it seasonal peak. (The lake usually reaches its low point in April, then rises with spring snowmelt and rain until August, before beginning its seasonal decline.)

"We're so high above average now that all it would take would be a snowy winter or a wet spring or a wet summer and the lake would be right there" near the record high by next fall, Kompoltowicz said. "It's really all driven by precipitation at this point."

How much rain and snow fall into the lake's watershed, and how much comes gushing into the lake down rivers and streams, is the key factor in how fast the lake goes up or down. Temperature has an impact, too, driving how much water evaporates off the lake — higher temperatures mean more evaporation.

There is a man-made series of hydroelectric generators and gates at the lake's outlet, into the St. Marys River between the twin cities of Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan and Ontario. But Kompoltowicz said the physical, political and social constraints on those gates leave little true control over Lake Superior levels.

In the perfect average period, which of course rarely if ever happens, the supply of water into Lake Superior at any given time is about 72,000 cubic feet per second. Water is released, through the gates and hydropower generators, at a rate of 74,000 cubic feet per second. That leaves room to keep the lake stable.

But in recent months the water has been coming in much faster than normal, so much so that the lake actually went up in September and October, months the lake level almost always drops. The average inflow into the lake in October was 116,000 cubic feet per second, well above the 111,000 cubic feet per second that water was being released into the river.

Think of your bathtub faucet pouring in more water than the drain can let out.

"And that's why the lake went up in October," Kompoltowicz said.

All of the water in Lake Superior passes through man-made structures to get out of the lake, either gates, hydroelectric generators or the Soo Locks for ship passage. At times, inflow into the lake can simply overwhelm any ability to send water downstream. The lake's record inflow hit 376,000 cubic feet per second in October 1985, when the record high water level was set. The fastest that water can be dumped out of the lake with all gates wide open is 127,000 cubic feet per second.

In October 1985, "it was coming in three times faster than the physical ability to release it, leading to the record-high water level," Kompoltowicz said.

Currently there is some room to increase the outflow above 111,000 cubic feet per second. But rules set by the International Lake Superior Board of Control, and approved by the International Joint Commission between Canada and the U.S, limit the outflow to prevent downstream problems when those lakes are already full, too.

Lakes Michigan, Huron and Erie currently are 19 inches above normal and Ontario is 16 inches higher than normal after seeing record flooding earlier this year. There's already some minor flooding on an island in the St. Marys River below the control structure because so much water is being dumped out of Lake Superior.

"It's a balancing act. We have to look at not just what's happening on Superior but what's going on downstream," Kompoltowicz said. "All of the Great Lakes are high right now because we've experienced persistent wet conditions for multiple seasons."

Even if all of the gates on the St. Marys River were opened, if precipitation continued to remain above normal, the engineers can't reverse the upward trend.

"The impact that outflow manipulation can have is minimal compared to what can come from rain, snow and runoff. We're talking a matter of an inch or two difference if precipitation is normal," Kompoltowicz said. "But if precipitation is far above normal, we can't stop Lake Superior from going up."