Hermantown Sammy’s Pizza closes
The Sammy’s Pizza & Restaurant inside the BP gas station at 5106 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown has closed, the Duluth-based chain announced Wednesday.
The company said the building has been sold and the restaurant lost its lease.
“Pat Daly and the Perrella family would like to thank all of the customers who made this location a success over the past 26 years,” the company said. “We hope to be serving this area again in the future.”
Sammy’s, founded in 1954, has 14 other locations around the Northland and beyond.