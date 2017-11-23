Shipping Traffic for Nov. 23, 2017
Duluth entry
Overnight: Calumet arriving to discharge salt, then shifting to load coal.
Morning: Roger Blough arriving to load iron ore pellets. BBC Mississippi arriving to discharge general cargo, then shifting to load bentonite.
Afternoon: Presque Isle arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Evening: Indiana Harbor arriving to load coal. John G. Munson arriving to discharge limestone, then shifting to load iron ore pellets. Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. VanEnkevort arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Superior
Overnight: CSL Laurentien arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Morning: Baie St. Paul arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Two Harbors
Morning: Edgar B. Speer arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Afternoon: James R. Barker arriving to load iron ore pellets.