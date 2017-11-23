Search
    Shipping Traffic for Nov. 23, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 12:01 a.m.
    CSL Laurentien
    Today

    Duluth entry

    Overnight: Calumet arriving to discharge salt, then shifting to load coal.

    Morning: Roger Blough arriving to load iron ore pellets. BBC Mississippi arriving to discharge general cargo, then shifting to load bentonite.

    Afternoon: Presque Isle arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Evening: Indiana Harbor arriving to load coal. John G. Munson arriving to discharge limestone, then shifting to load iron ore pellets. Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. VanEnkevort arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Superior

    Overnight: CSL Laurentien arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Morning: Baie St. Paul arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Edgar B. Speer arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Afternoon: James R. Barker arriving to load iron ore pellets.

