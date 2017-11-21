The rail station will be closed following rush hour on Friday, Feb. 2, because of an increased security perimeter for Super Bowl Sunday. Trains will still operate on their normal routes, taking passengers to and from all other stations.

"It's just that one stop, so stops on all sides of that and all other points down are going to be open in service to the public," said Howie Padilla, Metro Transit public relations manager.

Once the perimeter expands, the nearest light-rail stops for riders to board around the stadium will be at Government Plaza and in Cedar-Riverside.

The service disruption is among broader changes to public transit during Super Bowl weekend.

Last week, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee released its "Know Before You Go" plan, detailing the game-day transit differences:

Light-rail service along the Blue Line and part of the Green Line — from Stadium Village to Target Field — will be reserved for Super Bowl ticket holders on Sunday.

Replacement buses will operate along the light-rail lines for regular transit riders.

Metro Transit will charge ticket holders $30 for a "game-day pass" to board the train to the stadium. Security checkpoints will be set up at Mall of America and Stadium Village stations to screen passengers.

The game-day plan quickly drew criticism from Twin Cities residents who said the changes were unfair to local riders.

"It's creating two tiers of people: Those who can afford expensive Super Bowl tickets, and those who cannot," St. Paul resident and Metro Transit user Nate Hood said last week.

In response, Metro Transit announced that passengers using the replacement buses would be given free rides during Super Bowl Sunday.