Pressroom Podcast: Behind the scenes bonus episode

The crew talks about what goes on behind the scenes in our makeshift studio and what plans lie ahead for year three.

Tune in every week to hear Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Christa Lawler and Tom Olsen talk about current Duluth and Northland happenings. You can email us at podcast@duluthnews.com, call our podcast line at 218-382-NEWS or follow us on Facebook. The podcast is produced by Samantha Erkkila.

Find the Pressroom Podcast in the iTunes store, or use the RSS feed below to subscribe and have the podcast delivered to your device every Wednesday.

Podcast RSS Feed

Find previous episodes of the podcast here