On Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, West Fargo police, in a joint effort with the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, made a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in West Fargo near the 45th Street exit.

During the traffic stop, a West Fargo police dog indicated that it detected drugs, giving officers probable cause to search the vehicle, police said.

About 286 pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle and seized, police said. The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be $1,370,000.

Kimberly Norton, 34, was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to deliver and was taken to the Cass County Jail. She is from Askov, a town about 65 southwest of Duluth.