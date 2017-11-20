Duluth city councilors consider sick-time policy

If the council follows the task force's lead, all local businesses that employ more than five people will be required to provide workers with paid time off to deal with illness or other family crises. The task force also offered another, less-preferred option that would give employers more discretion to craft their own time-off policies.

Task force members recommended workers be allowed to earn sick and safe time at a rate of at least one hour for every 30 hours on the job. Employers who already offer a comparable benefit or better would be exempted under the plan.

Both proponents and opponents of the proposed policy made their voices heard Monday, though the Duluth City Council was poised to take no action.

Even on the task force there remains some dissent. Chad Ronchetti, who served on the task force, said he is concerned about the cost of enforcing a mandate and the expense of the legal challenges it will likely prompt.

"But to be honest, cost isn't my greatest fear," he said. "My greatest fear is that we've become content with the status quo, content bordering on complacency. I fear that we've become complacent with a stagnant economy and limited investment."

At a rally in support of the city adopting an earned sick and safe time requirement, Bernie Burnham, said that as a teacher she knows the challenges many families face.

"Every day I see kids in school who aren't feeling well, but they have to go to school because their parents can't stay home to take care of them," she said.

Burnham described situations where students as young as fourth grade have had to stand in for parents who can't afford to take an unpaid day off.

"Over the years I've seen a lot of times where kids have had to stay home to take care of their sick siblings because their parents can't stay home," she said.

If the city must adopt a mandate, Anna Tanski, CEO of Visit Duluth, urged the council to apply it only to businesses employing 50 people or more. She warned of the adverse impact such a requirement could have on smaller businesses, and predicted that if the council followed the task force's recommendations, it could lead to the loss of 500 to 1,000 tourism jobs.

Council President Joel Sipress said the task force report is just a starting point for council deliberations and recommended against trying to draft and pass an ordinance quickly, much less before the end of the year.

"I cannot speak for other councilors on this, but as president of this city council, coming to the end of my one-year term, it's very important to me that we not rush this decision, that we take the time, that if we move forward with an ordinance, that we do it in a thoughtful way that will lead us to good public policy," said Sipress, calling for continued robust discussion with all the stakeholders involved.

Although he has been critical of a possible employer mandate, David Ross, CEO and president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, took encouragement from Sipress' words and his characterization of the proposed policy as "a work in progress."

"This assurance was a great comfort to us. There was fear within the business community that this was a process that was coming to a conclusion, rather than a milestone, and that we need to travel together as we go forward and make any final decisions," he said.

"Please know that the business community stands prepared to continue participating in the evaluation process, and in working out the details with you," Ross said.

The council will continue to discuss what an earned sick and safe time policy could look like at a committee-of-the-whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 in City Hall Room 303.